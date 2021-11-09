Local Singer and Songwriter, Chante Releases Two New Singles Ahead of His Upcoming Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Chante has received positive attention for the release of his latest singles leading up to his highly-anticipated album debut.

“When I wrote ‘Medals,’ it was in the middle of the pandemic. Like most artists during quarantine, I had reached a sudden stop. Medals is a reminder song not just for me, but for my fans to keep on pushing and going towards your goals,” says Chante, singer and songwriter.

Not too long after dropping “Medals,” Chante has also released “On The Line” which has also been getting noticed by fans across the state.

Chante says, “I think a lot of people resonated with ‘On The Line,’ because I opened up about my love life. I feel that my story can relate to my fans. Alot of my upcoming music which will be on my album will tell my story, and I can’t wait to share that with my fans.”

Both “On The Line” and “Medals” are available to stream on all digital platforms.

www.chanteofficial.com

@MistahChante