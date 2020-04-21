Local Restauranteur Supports Employees during COVID19

Keeping it Local

Rick Nakashima is a local boy who has flourished as owner of Ruby Tuesday Hawaii, Rainbow Drive Inn Kaliha, and Gyu Kaku locations across the island. But in recent times, his businesses have taken a hit due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Still, with his employees at heart, he has adapted and does whatever he can to make the current situation work, in order to keep paying his employees despite not having any sitdown patrons. Nakashima and his partners work hard everyday to make sure they keep their people employed and working thru the pandemic with the hopes that all will go back to business-as-normal soon. Nakashima also continues to help with numerous groups that are also giving back to the community including Motive8, with NFL Quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Delivering the Delicious

One of the ways the restaurants have been able to stay open is with delivery. All of the establishments have delivery available and the food is great. John Veneri tried Gyu-Kaku Kapolei, normally a “cook your own food” and all you can eat restaurant, John ordered delivery and the meal was outstanding. If you’re looking for good food for the entire family visit one of these sites and support local.

Gyu-Kaku https://www.gyukakuhawaii.com/

Rainbow Drive-In http://rainbowdrivein.com/

Ruby Tuesday Hawaii http://www.rubytuesdayhawaii.com/