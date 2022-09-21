Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu.

“We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4 Ruby Tuesday’s and have never had this many difficulties. If you know anyone that may be looking for work. PLEASE contact us at Rubytuesdayhawaii.com and click on join our team.”

As a way to try and entice good people to come work for him, there is a bonus plan that may pique your interest.

“New hire manager receive $1000 after 90 days of work with us and all other team members will receive $750 after the same 90 days. We took all our GM’s and spouses on a trip to Las Vegas. Stayed at Ceasars Palace, raced Ferraris, sat up close to Mariah Carey, golfed, spas and more.”

So if you’re looking to work for a great man and fun establishment that serves good food, this might be the place for you. Again, visit rubytuesdayhawaii.com and click join our team