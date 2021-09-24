Local Production released “The Static Movie”

The Static Movie is a family friendly drama and according to Executive Producer Kendrick Simmons, a story that needs to be told.

“Alzheimer’s disease and symptoms like dementia are something that we all are going to have to experience in one way or another. If we have the disease then there is a set of trials and tribulations that the person has to go through and if you are a caregiver there is a whole new set of unexpected challenges to deal with. I have a personal story and I felt that it needed to be told. At least to give a heads up to others of what to expect. “

We wanted to know why Kenny chose Hawaii as the backdrop for this movie.

“Hawaii is my home and one of the most beautiful places on earth. it’s heaven. Ever since the pandemic our morale has been low because many people are out of work and companies are closing down. I thought it would be great to film something that will help. We hired over 22 individuals, worked with several non-profits and donated hundreds of dollars during this project, our locations were unchanged and real and we brought thousands of dollars to the State. You know we are in Hawaii when you watch Static.”

To view ‘The Static Movie’ and learn more about it, visit www.kspllc.media or google The Static Movie Hawaii.