Local Non-Profit Organization The Pantry Partners With C.S. Wo and Sons This Holiday Season

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pantry partners with C.S. Wo and Sons to serve those in need to help fight Hawaii’s hunger crisis.

WIth a mission to “address Oahu’s hunger crisis” the pantry provides consistent and reliable access to nutritional food, an organization that has become a model for food security in Hawaii, unlike any other.

“What makes us unique is that we shop for our clients. Since 2020, we have offered a contactless, drive up process where volunteers provide customers with the custom food order they placed online,” says Jennine Sullivan, Executive Director at The Pantry.

Offering a wide range of food, the pantry employs a “grocery store style” experience where clients are able to shop online and pick up food by appointment.

Sullivan says, “We have a wide-range of food. We offer cold food, microwavable items, canned goods and some health products.”

Since the reopening of The Pantry’s warehouse in 2020, Sullivan and her team has been able to serve over 205,000 individuals and provide over 3 million pounds of food thanks to the help of the community.

“We would love the community to continue to be involved. This holiday season we are partnering with C.S. Wo and Sons Will donate 25 dollars to The Pantry to serve those in need. Thank you to our awesome volunteers, they have truly been the best,” says Sullivan.

Those looking to get involved in the pantry’s effort to help feed Hawaii, are encouraged to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.ThePantry.org