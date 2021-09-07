Local Musician Tavana Returns to The Stage At Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Back by popular demand, local musician Tavana returns to Blue Note Hawaii.

No stranger to Blue Note Hawaii, local musician Tavana brings the entertainment to Waikiki at Blue Note Hawaii, a venue that holds a special place in Tavana’s music career.

“Blue Note Hawaii has and always will be a place that I hold close to my heart. The staff there always show us musicians warm hospitality along with their endless support,” says Tavana, Local Musician.

Since the stay-at-home order, Tavana has kept the music going for his fans, by hosting online concerts via his social media accounts.

Tavana says, “Getting to interact with my fans all around the world, has been my favorite part of hosting my online performances. It has been great getting to know them, and we have been a source of support for each other.”

Not only will Tavana’s fans be able to interact with him via his social media they will be able to do so, September 10th at Blue Note Hawaii.

“Our shows will be so fun and interactive. My fans willl be able to sing along to some recognizable songs, as well as some new songs I have been working on during the pandemic,” says Tavana.

Those looking to buy tickets to Blue Note Hawaii can do so via Blue Note Hawaii’s official Website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @TavanaOfficial

Instagram: @BlueNoteHI