Local Musician Mike Tulba Opens Up About His Musical Journey on Living808

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Mike Tulba shares how he got started in the local music industry with Living808 viewers.

On a recent segment of Tuesday Tunes on Living808, MIke Tulba brings the inspiration to his fans, by sharing stories of his beginnings with some well-known local musicians.

“I got started as a hula dancer and performed with the Makaha Sons. They told me that I had a really good voice, and then from there I practiced and kept at it,” says Mike Tulba, local musician.

With hard work, perseverance and a lot of advice from those in the music industry, Tulba was able to create a music of his own.

Tulba says, “My newest album was released this past January, it’s called ‘Here I am.’ Ideally we wanted to release it earlier, but Covid pushed us back a bit, and now I am excited to share what I have with the world.”

Pulling inspiration from his personal life, Tulba feels a sense of nervousness when he releases new music.

“I always get nervous when I release or sing new music because I like to be vulnerable and perform about things I am passionate about. My fans and followers have been supportive which is always encouraging,” says Tulba.

Mike Tulba’s newest album, “Here I Am” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

WEBSITE:

www.MikeTulbaMusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram @MikeTulba