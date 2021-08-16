Local Musician Kawehi Gets Ready to Perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known as a “genius behind the instruments” by Elle Magazine, Hawaii born musician, Kawehi is bringing her musical skills to Blue Note Hawaii.

Performing as a “one man band,” local singer and songwriter, Kawehi is getting ready to showcase her talent at one of Hawaii’s most recognizable stages.

“Not only am I performing at Da Playground in Maui, I am super excited to perform this weekend at Blue Note Hawaii. I will be by myself on stage, which means I don’t have a band, so I am singing, loping my voice to become the background tracks, and playing the instruments all on my own. Guests will be able to party and sing along to some recognizable songs, most of which I added my own flare to,” says Kawehi, musician.

Not only will guests be able to hear some of today’s hit songs, they will be able to hear one of Kawehi’s most recognizable achievements; a recreation of “Hawaii 78,” originally sung by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole.

“This song really holds a special place, not just in my heart, but in the hearts of the local people around the state. Being able to add my own touch to such a great song has been such an honor, and I am really excited for my fans to listen to it live,” says Kawehi.

Tickets to Kawehi’s Blue Note Hawaii concert can be found online through the official website of Blue Note Hawaii. Fans can also keep up with Kawehi, her music and her upcoming performances via her Instagram account.

BLUE NOTE HAWAII:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

Social Media: @BlueNoteHawaii

KAWEHI’S SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@IAmKawehi