Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and Songwriter Kala’e Parish just released his newest single “These Islands,” available to stream now on all digital platforms.

Since 2020, local singer and songwriter Kala’e Parish is back on all digital platforms with his latest song representing the Hawaiian islands.

“This song is a fun and feel good song that inspires the local people to be proud of being from ‘these islands.’ I wanted to create something that just made people feel good to be a resident of Hawaii and I think we accomplished that,” says Kala’e Parish, Singer and Songwriter.

“These Islands” is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Kala’e Parish:

@Kalaemusic