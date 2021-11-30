Local Musician John Cruz Releases New Music

Legendary local entertainer John Cruz is set to release his newest song “It’s Time to Build A Bridge” with a release concert to follow.

“This song is about building bridges. Recognizing we have a lot more things in common than differences, and when we work together, we and the world are better off. I started writing this song years ago with my good friend, Mark Herschler, and with all the division right now, we knew we had to finish it and share it.”

“It’s Time To Build A Bridge” will be available for listening and downloading online at johncruz.bandcamp.com on December 10th. About 10 days later, it will be available on all major streaming services too. Then on December 11th get ready to jam out live with John and his band.

“On December 11, my band and I are performing at Porter Pavilion on Kauai to celebrate the release of the song. It’s a great indoor, outdoor venue and community hub – really looking forward to it.”

And follow John for all the latest information https://www.facebook.com/johncruzpage / https://www.instagram.com/johncruzmusic/

“It’s Time To Build A Bridge”

New Single Available December 10

johncruz.bandcamp.com

Kauai – Single Release Concert

Porter Pavilion at Anaina Hou Community Park Saturday – 12/11 anainahou.org

Maui Concert Residency

“Island Style at ProArts Maui”

Wednesdays – 12/01, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29

proartsmaui.com