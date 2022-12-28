Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Hirie is getting ready to bring her music to cities across the United States.

Hirie will be hitting the stage January 7th at The Republik to kick off her “Mood Swings” tour.

“Alaska Airlines has been amazing to work with. They are helping me bring my band home to put on this show. Our set will be filled with high-energy and songs that my fans will love. Likkle Jordee will also help me kick off the show,” says Trish Jetton, Hirie.

Those looking to purchase tickets to Hirie’s show at the Republik can do so by following her online at @HirieMusic.