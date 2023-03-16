Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician Fia is making his way to Blue Note Hawaii this July, alongside familiar friends.

Fia is undoubtedly one of the biggest breakout artists to come out of Hawaii in recent years. His biggest hits include “Love Me,” “Fly Away” and “Morning Time (Awoia).” In 2019, Fia took home all four of his Island Music Award nominations: Song of the Year for “Love Me,” Music Video of the Year, Breakout Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. “Love Me” continues to be in heavy rotation on radio stations and listener playlists alike, currently boasting over 14 million streams on Spotify, eight million on Pandora and five million on Apple Music.

In partnership with Island 98.5, the local singer and songwriter will be headlining his own concert at the Blue Note Hawaii with other local musicians on July 19th at 7:00PM. The concert is hosted by KHON2’s and Living808’s Mikey Monis, and doors open at 5:00PM.

Blue Note Hawaii features leaders in jazz, as well as musicians of other genres, including reggae, rock, pop, comedy and top local island artists. Tickets to Fia’s upcoming Blue Note Hawaii concert can be purchased online via the Blue Note Hawaii website.

Blue Note Hawaii:

2335 Kalakaua Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96816

www.bluenotehawaii.com

Fia:

@TheArtistFia