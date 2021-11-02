Local Musician Braddah Ash Provides Entertainment For Vida Mia Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Braddah Ash is bringing the tunes to tourists onboard luxury charter yacht, Vida Mia Hawaii.

Founder of Creative Natives Media Group, Braddah Ash is collaborating with local businesses to help spread the culture of Hawaii through music with the help of local artists.

“Creative Natives Hawaii is a local record label and publishing company based in Hawai’i. We are a collective of music lovers and makers here to properly represent the local music industry,” says Braddah Ash, founder of Creative Natives Hawaii.

Whether it be through local concerts or events, Braddah Ash along with local luxury charter yacht, Vida Mia Hawaii is helping to represent the local music scene with a lineup of entertainers, courtesy of Creative Natives Hawaii.

Braddah Ash says, “We are proud and excited to work with Vida Mia Hawaii. They do a great job showcasing the beauty of Hawaii through their tours and we are honored to help bring the entertainment to vacationers by providing artists to the ‘Vida Mia Live’ series.”

The Vida Mia Live Series included artists like Braddah Ash and Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner, Keilana Mokulehua. Guests can expect to see Nick Kurosawa performing on Vida Mia Hawaii, November 20th.

CREATIVE NATIVES HAWAII WEBSITE:

www.creativenativeshi.com

@CreativeNativesHi

VIDA MIA HAWAII:

www.TheVidaMia.com