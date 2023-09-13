Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of popular local bands are invited to Wai Kai for an anniversary celebration with Kawao, B.E.T. and Baba B.
Local musician, Baba B is currently in rehearsals and is home to promote his upcoming anniversary celebration.
“This show is going to be amazing. I’ll be telling the story of how I got started in the music industry, all of my trials professionally and personally,” says Baba B, Musician.
Fans of Baba B are invited to the “Big Boy Bash” happening on Saturday, September 16th alongside other local musicians celebrating big anniversaries.
Those who mention “Living808” will get a discount when purchasing tickets to the upcoming Big Boy Bash.
Big Boy Bash:
Where: Wai Kai Lawn
When: Saturday, September 16th.
Website: www.bigboybashhawaii.com
Baba B:
Social Media: @BabaBMusic