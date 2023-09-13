Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of popular local bands are invited to Wai Kai for an anniversary celebration with Kawao, B.E.T. and Baba B.

Local musician, Baba B is currently in rehearsals and is home to promote his upcoming anniversary celebration.

“This show is going to be amazing. I’ll be telling the story of how I got started in the music industry, all of my trials professionally and personally,” says Baba B, Musician.

Fans of Baba B are invited to the “Big Boy Bash” happening on Saturday, September 16th alongside other local musicians celebrating big anniversaries.

Those who mention “Living808” will get a discount when purchasing tickets to the upcoming Big Boy Bash.

Big Boy Bash:

Where: Wai Kai Lawn

When: Saturday, September 16th.

Website: www.bigboybashhawaii.com

Baba B:

Social Media: @BabaBMusic