Local Music Video launches this week

For 4 Miles the 1st video we did in this style was for Kamehameha Publishing and Project Kuleana back in 2013 as part of a KS program called Kumukahi.

They then had been mulling over doing a video in the style of Playing for Change for sometime, and in 2013 when Kamehameha and Project Kuleana approached 4 Miles LLC, they thought it was the perfect fit. The first 2 videos were Kaulana Na Pua and All Hawaii Stand Together. Those videos were released via social media they were all surprised how they became an immediate calling card to people from Hawaii as a way to celebrate who we are, where we come from, and how much we love our home. That was the first time realizing this was a powerful tool to reach people. It was followed up with a video partnered with Mana Maoli and produced and released by Hawaii Aloha, Island Style and Hawaii 78.

“This is Me 2020” NHPI Music Video