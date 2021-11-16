Local KPop Band Crossing Rain Prepares For Performance at Historic Hawaii Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Korean pop band Crossing Rain is bringing the energy to Hawaii Theatre with a one-of-a-kind performance for Hawaii fans.

Local Korean pop band Crossing Rain is making a positive impact in Hawaii by bringing the fun energy with their Korean Pop genre.

“Crossing means to cross the street to help our neighbors, crossing also means to cross oceans and continents to reach people all over the world and to encourage, inspire, and spread the Aloha Spirit to those who really need it, and that’s why we created the band. We wanted to share the Aloha spirit of Hawaii to fans across the ocean, and share the Korean culture of music to Hawaii fans,” says Devin Teruya, Crossing Rain.

With a big following in Japan, Crossing Rain is preparing to share their music with their Hawaii fanbase as they prepare to perform on stage at the Hawaii Theatre.

“It’s an honor to perform at the Hawaii Theatre. We all grew up watching shows at the Hawaii Theatre and to be performing at this venue, is so cool. It really is full-circle,” says Evan Doria, Crossing Rain.

Fans wanting to learn more about Crossing Rain, as well as tickets to their Hawaii Theatre show are encouraged to follow the band on social media and log onto their official website.

CROSSING RAIN:

Website: www.crossingrain.com

Instagram: @Crossingrain

FaceBook: @crossingrain

TikTok: Crossingrainmusic

Twitter: @Crossing_Rain

HAWAII THEATRE:

www.Hawaiitheatre.com