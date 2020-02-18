Local Honey Production and Agriculture with Nalo Meli Honey

Nalo Meli Honey is a local company that produces unique raw, organic honey. The company was established in 2004, and over the years they have expanded their mission into education, training new beekeepers and selling personalized wedding favors.

They currently keep bees on Oahu in Kailua, Pupukea and Kahala.

Nalo Meli Honey is only available at farmer’s markets and by special request. You can find the products at Kapiolani Community College – the Hawaiian Honeybee Coop- on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Saturdays, and on Thursday nights in Kailua. You can also contact through the website http://nalomelihoney.com or send an email to nalomeli808@gmail.com