Man slipped, fell at least 300 feet down Maunakea on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man fell nearly 300 feet down the slope of Maunakea on the Big Island, according to the Pohakuloa Training Area crews. The Hawaii County Fire Department estimates the fall was 700 feet.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 after 7 p.m.

The man got separated from his group. He stepped over the guard rail, slipped on the ice and fell.

He was rescued with ropes to pull him to safety by the Hawaii County Fire Department, and Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) Fire and Rescue teams.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said he showed beginning signs of hypothermia.

Maunakea Summit Rescue, Hilo, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Pohakuloa Training Area Public Affairs)

Maunakea Summit Rescue, Hilo, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Pohakuloa Training Area Public Affairs)

Maunakea Summit Rescue, Hilo, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Pohakuloa Training Area Public Affairs)

Maunakea Summit Rescue, Hilo, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Pohakuloa Training Area Public Affairs)

His condition improved after the Pohakuloa Training Area staff provided treatment. He did not want to be taken to the hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu after a body boarding accident on Maunakea on Jan. 30, 2021.