The group Kapena recently released its newest album with some of their favorite’s tour stops in mind. The album is called “Destinations” and was a collaboration with every group member in mind. Tongan, Samoan, Maori songs, all a part of the tracks of this album. The talented family each had a role in creating the sounds on the album. And now the group heads out to let fans from all over hear the music.

Tour dates and information are all available online at kapena.com or on social media @kapenamusic