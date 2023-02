Heads up east side, there is a great new spot to check out! bEASTside Kitchen is a locally owned Hawaiian Pacific Fusion Restaurant, that is serving up ono grinds. Pork belly bao, pastele lumpia, ginger cilantro fried rice, and so much more. Kelly drove out east to talk to the owners, Sam and Kiko, to learn all of the delicious details.

bEASTside Kitchen is located at 5724 Kalanianoole Highway.

For reservations, call (808) 888-0138