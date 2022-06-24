Honolulu (KHON2) – Local filmmaker, Dean Kaneshiro, educates future generations about trailblazing women in Hawaii athletics.

Local film, Rise of The Wahine, celebrates women in Hawaii athletics and showcases trials faced in gender discrimination.

“Title IX was passed by Congress in 1972, its purpose it to ban discrimination in federally funded educational programs such as school athletics,” says Marites McKee, Hawaii Pacific University, Dean of Students.

Through in-depth interviews and stories of people who lived through the passage of Title IX, Rise of The Wahine showcasing personal and emotional overcoming stories of former Wahine volleyball players.

“The goal of this film is to enrich future generations about the understanding of how culture is changed, how to honor and respect one another more deeply, and how to rise above the challenges of injustice in the world around us. We highlight some of the amazing women in Hawaii athletics and what challenges were faced,” says Dean Kaneshiro, Writer, Producer and Director of Rise of The Wahine.

Those looking to learn more about Rise of The Wahine, can do so by visiting the documentary’s official website.

Rise of The Wahine: Champions of Title IX

website: www.riseofthewahinefilm.com