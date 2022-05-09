Honolulu (KHON2) – Written by Candes and Poet Gentry, a new cookbook titled ‘Eat Pono’ shares homemade recipes that offer sustainable and healthy dishes.

“My 9-year-old son, Poet, was actually the inspiration for writing the cookbook. Poet has inspired me to see the world around us in a new light. He is a hunter that loves to plant in the garden. Poet helps me to slow down and consider the choices we make regarding the food we eat, how it is grown and how we can leave the world a better place for our keiki,” says Candes Gentry, Mom, Author, Eat Pono.

According to Gentry, both Candes and her son love supporting local farms, which are the inspiration behind some of her recipes.

Gentry says, “My partner, Steve Shropshire is a farmer, and rancher on the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii. He grows organic ginger, turmeric, tropical fruits like longan, rambutan and lychee and okinawan sweet potato. In addition, I am a Farmers Market loyalist and am always looking for our island’s seasonal best. Especially now as we experience the impact on supply and demand and inflation.”

Those looking to buy the Eat Pono cook book are encouraged to visit its official website.

