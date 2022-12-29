Honolulu (KHON2) – Local comedian Mike Garcia is making people laugh around the world with Hawaii inspired videos.

With over 70 thousand followers on Instagram and 80 thousand followers on Tik Tok, local comedian Mike Garcia is bringing the humor of Hawaii to people through short-form skits.

“I would’ve never expected my videos to blow up the way they did. I started taking it seriously during quarantine and ever since then it took off. I love making people laugh and I love hearing how these videos put a smile on my followers’ faces,” says Mike Garcia, Local Comedian.

Living808 viewers can follow Mike online, as well as book him for upcoming parties and occasions.

Social Media:

@islandmagicmike