Honolulu (KHON2) – Local comedian James Mane will be entertaining Hawaii residents at Blue Note Hawaii before going on tour.

Blue Note Hawaii is bringing the Hawaii community together as local comedian James Mane shares stories of Hawaii people and his experiences.

“Hawaii has a lot of amazing people, and the situations and experiences I get involved in comes off as relatable to a lot of local people. After my Blue Note Hawaii show i’ll be taking my shows on the road with a tour,” says James Mane, Local Comedian.

James Mane will be at the Blue Note Hawaii, Wednesday January 25th. Tickets can be purchased via the Blue Note Hawaii website.

Blue Note Hawaii:

www.bluenotehawaii.com