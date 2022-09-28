Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii.

Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town.

“We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we thought this town makes the perfect location to honor our Windward Oʻahu residents,” says Tori Richard District Manager Whitney Bean.

Started in 1956, Tori Richard has catered to many residents of Hawaii with their resort-style attire offered to all ages.

Bean says, “What’s popular this season are our classic collections, bungalow collection, tradewind collection and polos.”

Those looking to shop Tori Richard can do so via their official website or shop in person at their Kailua location.

Tori Richard:

Website: www.toririchard.com

Social Media Handles: IG/FB: @toririchard

Tori Richard (Kailua):

539 Kailua Rd, Kailua, HI 96734