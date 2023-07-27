Honolulu (KHON2) – The Laulani Shopping Village is home to the largest retail center in Ewa Beach. Customers can enjoy a day of shopping, dining and now chiropractic work with the Cornerstone Community Chiropractic.

Located in The Laulani Shopping Village, Specializing in Pediatric Chiropractic care, Cornerstone Community Chiropractic is dedicated to helping Hawaii residents of all ages.

“We are helping with the latching issues, sleeping issues, colicky baby, digestive issues, head shapes, and fine motor development like crawling. We also take care of older adults who did spinal surgery including laminectomy, discectomy, and spinal fusion,” says Dr. Aki Oshita, Founder, Cornerstone Community Chiropractic.

In addition to assisting with clients in his office, Oshita is dedicated to helping Hawaii’s community.

Oshita says, “We are the community where we offer the opportunities to exercise healthy spine and foundation. We truly believe that if people are in a healthy community with like-minded people, our body and our health are supposed to thrive no matter how old we are.”

Those looking to learn about the Cornerstone Community Chiropractic, as well as making an appointment can do so via its official website.

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic:

Web: https://www.cornerstonecommunitychiro.com/

Social Media:

@cornerstonechiro.ewa

@cornerstonechiro.kapolei

@cornerstonechiro.kakaako

@cornerstonechiro.kailua