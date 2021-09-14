Local Children’s Book ‘Kāmoho the Chameleon Plays Hide & Seek’ Addresses Bullying

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new local children’s book called ‘Kāmoho the Chameleon Plays Hide & Seek’ addresses the issue of bullying.

Living808 talked with the author and inspiration behind the book, Kelly Gray Marrotte and Derrick “Spaz” Bulatao.

The book is inspired by Derrick “Spaz” Bulataoʻs experiences being bullied growing up. “Having been bullied as a kid was rough and all these years later, as a teacher I see that bullying still exists,” says the former DJ turned Maryknoll Digital Media teacher. “I always wanted to make a difference in the world, you know letting people know it’s not ok and that they are not alone.”

Gray Marrotte came up with the Kamoho the Chameleon character. “Kamoho is short for Spazʻs middle name Kamohoalii,” she explains. “He hates lizards of any kind so I thought it would be fun to make him one. Kind of an inside joke. Unfortunately, bullying not only continues but it has grown. I felt that a good place to start the end of bullying would be at the beginning. These books are for children aged two and older, if we teach acceptance of differences before they are exposed to outside bullying we may have a shot.”

This book is the first in a series of eight.

You can purchase it on amazon.com.