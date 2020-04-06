Local Celebrities Send Message of Togetherness

We’re All in This Together

The entertainment industry worldwide has been affected by the Coronavirus. Entertainers (Internationally, nationally and locally in Hawaii) are asking for the public’s support to “Stay Home! and Stay Safe!” so everyone can be healthy and entertainment can return.

Local Entertainers Al Waterson and publicist Nancy Bernal invited numerous people in the entertainment industry to participate in a video with a timely message of support. Nearly fifty Celebrities from around the world replied and provided selfie videos from their homes for this special production.