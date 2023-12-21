Broadway’s production of Mama Mia includes Hilo resident, Makoa Kalai.

Local boy and Hilo Native, Makoa Kalai is on the road with Broadways, “Mama Mia” a national tour stopping at various cities across the United States.

“This is so surreal. I have been able to travel different cities and meet some amazing people. I want people to know that with hard work, perseverance and determination, you can achieve anything,” says Makoa Kalai, Broadways Mama Mia.

Those looking to learn about Makoa and his career, can do so by following him on social media.