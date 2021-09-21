Local Band Kulaiwi gets Ready to Release New Album and Tour Dates

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band, Kulaiwi is bringing the music of Hawaii online and in-person with upcoming new projects.

Made up of three well-known Hawaiian musicians, Kulaiwi’s mission as a band is to bring the stories of Hawaii and its people through music.

“The band includes Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and myself. We each bring our own talents to the group, which makes our sound, unique as we all share the same love for Hawaii and it’s culture, ” says Shawn Pimental, singer of Kulaiwi.

Known to spread the story of Hawaii through music, Kulaiwi continues to share Hawaii’s culture with their upcoming album, set to digitally release in the later part of September.

Pimental says, “This album has been at least six years in the making. Its a collection of mo’olelo from three different perspectives, myself, Kawika and Lehua. We feel that our fans will appreciate our music as we continue to share our own stories within these songs.”

Fans will not only be able to listen to the songs digitally, but can do so in person as the band prepares to take their music on the road.

“We leave for our tour soon, we will be in California, Las Vegas, Washington and Oregon. I think the most exciting part about going on tour is meeting our fans who are not from Hawaii and see their appreciation and interest in our Hawaiian culture,” says Pimental.

Those looking to buy tickets to any of Kulaiwi’s shows can learn more information via their social media account.

INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK:

@KulaiwiMusic