Local Band B.E.T. “Big Every Time” Represents Hawaii in New Music Video

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band B.E.T. (Big Every Time) releases a new single and music video called, “Pacific Time Zone” available now on all streaming platforms.

Since the release of their 2020 single, “Who’s Loving You,” Big Every Time has finally returned to the studio and stage.

“Since the restrictions have been loosening up, it’s been great being back on stage. We thrive off the energy from the audience, especially when we see them dancing and singing along to our songs,” says JD, singer and songwriter.

Not only has the band been busy performing on stage, they have been focusing on new music.

“We just dropped our latest single and music video entitled ‘Pacific Time Zone.’ We really wanted to create a song and music video that showcases the love and Aloha that can be found through the people of our Hawaiian community,” says Papa T, singer and songwriter.

“Pacific Time Zone” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

