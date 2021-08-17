Local Auto Company Midas Tires & Auto Repair Offers Services and Repairs Statewide

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii owned business, Midas Hawaii provides a variety of car service needs to Hawaii residents.

In compliance with the state and CDC guidelines, Midas Hawaii has adjusted the way they operate to keep its employees and customers safe and healthy throughout all services.

“Our staff takes precautions in making sure you’re in a sanitized environment. We clean & cover any interior of cars that are being serviced,” says Tim Hall, General Manager of Midas Hawaii.

In addition to their popular “Drop and Go” amenity, Midas Hawaii offers many services to help with customer needs.

Hall says, “Tires and wheel alignment are a big part of our business. We offer a lifetime guarantee on brake shoes and pads, as well as oil changes and maintenance, in which every oil change includes a tire rotation.”

Among the many car services Midas Hawaii provides, the locally owned company offers guidance when it comes to safety inspections.

“We can help guide people through the process whether they are new to Hawaii or already familiar with safety checks, just reach out to us,” says Hall.

All Midas Tires & Auto Repair locations are opened from Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7AM and 5PM.

WEBSITE:

www.MidasHawaii.com