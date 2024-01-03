Local artist, Solomon Enos has been creating pieces for 30 years in a wide variety of media including oil paintings, book illustrations, murals, and game design.

With a residency at Capitol Modern, guests will get to interact and learn from Enos.

“I love it here. I was able to create my own art space with this old telephone booth. I am able to work with the Honolulu Theatre for Youth in what’s called the ‘POD’. We are creating a multi-sensory performance space that is specifically designed for young people with developmental disabilities and their caregivers. For the performance, The POD was transformed into an immersive ocean experience thanks to many helping hands,” says Solomon Enos, Artist.

Capitol Modern is open Monday thru Saturday from 10AM – 9PM.

Hawaii State Art Museum:

250 South Hotel St Second Floor, 250 S Hotel St #5

Honolulu, HI 96813