The Honolulu Museum of Art has a brand-new exhibition that features the work of a local artist. We spoke with Aaron Padilla of the Honolulu Museum and the artist Noah Harders about the newest exhibit. The Moemoeā exhibition features Noah’s work, in which he uses materials like flowers, leaves, lobster shells, fish bones, and other organic items he finds, to create incredible masks and garments. Moemoeā, meaning to dream or fantasy, is a fitting way to describe how Noah’s artwork transforms these materials into something otherworldly.

Noah’s works will be on view at HoMA through July 27 of next year.

You can find out more online at honolulumuseum.org.