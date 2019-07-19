Local Artist Cyan Garma Paints Colorful Living808 Green Room Mural

Living808’s Green Room is a lot more colorful thanks to a new mural by talented local artist Cyan Garma.

Cyan transformed a blank wall into a tropical landscape with local plants and flowers including Hibiscus, Heliconia, and Monstera Leaves.

He talked about what inspired his nature scene for our show celebrating Hawaii lifestyle and showed off the process from sketch to painting.

His portfolio includes more edgy “darker” designs as well that he loves to hand draw on custom shoes and denim jackets.

You can check out Cyan Garma’s original creations and hand painted denim jackets this at the Art + Flea Re-Up Antique & Vintage Market Chinatown happening at Encore Saloon on Sunday, July 21 11am-3pm.

Social media handle: @cyangarma