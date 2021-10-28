Local Actor Stars in ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local actor Matt Sato is joining the cast of the hit remake “Saved By The Bell” for its second season.

After starring on Disney plus’ Doogie Kamealoha, local actor Matt Sato has been receiving positive feedback since the show’s debut.

“The positivity I have been getting back from the fans has been amazing. Especially the Hawaii community. There’s 3 more episodes left to air for the new series of Doogie Kamealoha, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” says Matt Sato, Actor.

Not only is Sato appearing in the remake of Doogie Howser, now known as “Doogie Kamealoha” on Disney Plus, he is starring in another 90s remake in the second season of “Saved By The Bell.”

Sato says, “I am excited for people to watch the second season of ‘Saved By The Bell.’ I will be joining the cast as one of the love interests to one of the main characters, and I can’t wait for the fans to see how it all plays out.”

Sato feels that the success of the remake of “Saved By The Bell” is loved by so many, because not only does it bring on a new audience, but it welcomes its original fans as well.

“There’s always some sort of nerves when being apart of a remake, especially since ‘Saved By The Bell’ has been so popular in the 90s, but I feel that fans of the original will appreciate this just as much,” says Sato.

To keep up with Sato and his latest projects, fans can follow him on social media.

