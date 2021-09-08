Local Actor Matt Sato Garners Attention From Hollywood Executives

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii born native, Matt Sato is making a name for himself in Hollywood by starring in hit shows on Nickelodeon and Disney Plus.

Motivated by his teacher at Mililani Ike, Sato was able to pull inspiration from her guidance, funding the courage to go after his dreams of becoming an actor.

“My Japanese teacher at Mililani Ike saw something in me to push and go for my dreams. Her words of encouragement stuck with me ever since, and I am forever grateful to her for that,” says Matt Sato, actor.

After years of learning what it takes to become an actor, Sato was able to book roles on some well-known platforms.

Sato says, “I’ve worked on many platforms. From short films, to Nickelodeon and now Disney Plus. Which is crazy because these are networks I grew up watching and have always wanted to be a part of.”

Fans can watch Sato in his role of “Kai” on Disney Plus’ new series, Doggie Kamealoha premiering, September 8th.

