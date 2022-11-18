Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii born actor, Kainalu is starring in Disney Channel’s newest series, “The Villains of Valley View.”

Available to watch on the Disney Channel, The Villains of Valley View follows a family of super villains who attempt to live a life of normalcy in a small Texas town.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Disney family as one of the actors in ‘The Villains of Valley View.” I grew up watching Disney and to be a part of a Disney Channel original is a dream come true,” says Kainalu Moya, Decan and Oculon on The Villains of Valley View.

Season 1 of The Villains of Valley View is now available to stream on Disney Plus and the seasons 2 finale premieres Friday, November 18th on Disney Channel.

Kainalu Moya:

Social Media: @KainaluMoya