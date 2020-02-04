Living808 Welcomes New HOMA Director

Living808 welcomed new Honolulu Museum of Art director Halona Norton-Westbrook on the show to find out a little more about her.

“I really discovered my passion for art in college, and went on to get a master’s degree in art history as well as a Ph.D. in museology, which is the study of museum leadership. Up until last month, I was with the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, serving as the director of collections as well as an associate curator of modern and contemporary art. In 2018, I was named director of curatorial affairs at TMA. I’ve studied art and museums my whole life, and have a passion for connecting what a museum has to offer with what its community wants and needs.”

We also wanted to know her vision for the new year.

“It’s been really exciting to join my new colleagues, dive into day-to-day life at the museum and meeting the many wonderful artists, leaders and diverse communities that define Hawaii.

We’ve got some really incredible exhibitions coming up this year, including 30 Americans on February 22, an exhibition featuring works by renowned African American contemporary artists—people like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Nick Cave, Kara Walker, and Kehinde Wiley. The works in this exhibition explore timely and thought-provoking issues, and contribute to a growing dialogue around respect for and appreciation of diversity.

Other highlights include our collaboration with FESTPAC, or the Festival of the Pacific, in June – we’re looking forward to welcoming delegates from other Pacific nations and making connections through a week of special programming here at the museum. We’re planning a special exhibition highlighting Native Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele in conjunction with the festival as well.

We have some really wonderful Family Sundays presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation planned for this year—the hands-on art activities are fun for kids of all ages, and the events are a great way for families to relax and spend quality time enjoying each other.”

Honolulu Museum of Art

900 South Beretania St

www.honolulumuseum.org