Living808 Throws Down for Live Band Karaoke Challenge at WorkPlay Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2)- Honolulu’s newest craft cocktail lounge WorkPlay Hawaii raises the bar for karaoke with a live band to back you up on Monday nights.

WorkPlay serves up one-of-a-kind cocktails in Kakaako with a fun space that hosts house events and live music every weekend.

General Manager Britney Beach and Karaoke Host Jarred Ming invited our Living808 team to try out the signature cocktails and to perform songs with the house band.

Watch Mikey channel his inner Beyonce, Tannya bring in her secret weapons for a Meghan Trainor anthem, and John sing a sweet classic.

Live Band Karaoke was an idea that the owner, Phillip Hasha, had that has been a huge hit with locals.

There are also special promotions throughout the week such as Wine Down Wednesday and live entertainment on weekends.

There will be an End of Summer Party happening Thursday September 12th.

If you want to sing like our team did, Live Band Karaoke is every Monday night from 7-9:30pm.

You can choose your song in advance by going to the website www.workplayhi.com/livebandkaraoke

WorkPlay Hawaii is in Kakaako at 814 Ilaniwai Street.

Website: www.workplayhi.com