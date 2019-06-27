Living808 team plays Make A Wish Trivia

Former Living808 host now President and CEO of Make a Wish Hawaii, Trini Kaopuiki joins John, Tannya, and Mikey for a trivia game.

The game is to help educate the local community on the history and mission of Make-A-Wish Hawaii through a fun trivia game.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii has been granting life-changing wishes to keiki here in Hawaii for more than 35 years, uniting and inspiring medical professionals, local businesses, volunteers, and entire communities along the way.

Summer is the nonprofit’s busiest wish granting season of the year.

Join in on the fun with the Living808 team and take the test too.

To learn more about Make A Wish Hawaii or for information on how you can join in on helping someone in need, visit http://Hawaii.wish.org