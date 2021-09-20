Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (October)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our September Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses the definition and penalties for gambling, whether social gambling like poker night and fantasy football, and online gambling are allowed, whether it’s legal to buy lottery tickets in another state, why sweepstakes with no purchase necessary are okay, and what happens if you participate in or promote cockfighting. Also discussed was the recent spate of air rage and the consequences for unruly passengers, why you should pay attention to federally mandated pre-flight safety briefings, and inflight tips that can save your life. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.