Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (May)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our May Living808 preview of What’s the Law, podcast Host/Producer attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses Hawaii’s homicide laws, including premeditation, the difference between first and second degree murder, penalties for attempted murder, possible defenses to murder like self-defense, extreme emotional distress and insanity, the difference between murder and manslaughter, and various degrees of negligent homicide (involuntary manslaughter).  Also discussed is how to get a temporary restraining order (TRO), including whether to file a petition in Family vs. District Court, what happens if an injunction against harassment is granted at a hearing, and penalties for violating an injunction.  What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

