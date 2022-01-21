Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (January)

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- After a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on Saturday, it could take weeks to repair the communications cable that connects them to the rest of the world. The eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, with satellite images showing a giant plume of ash rising above. When news reached across the waters, all families and friends could do was watch in awe.

"I was sad, sick to my stomach and most of all worried because after we spoke, 15 minutes later, all communications got cut off," said Maria Aquino Alexander, who lives in Pearl City. "I watched every news, every link and anything I can get my hands on through any media platform."