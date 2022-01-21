Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (January)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our January Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses new restrictions on single use petroleum based plastic bags, containers, and utensils as well as Styrofoam clamshells for takeout, noting that some of these bans are on hold due to the pandemic. She also explained differences between nonprofit and for-profit entities, what kinds of organizations qualify for tax exempt status, limits on political activity, and other things that nonprofits and their Board members need to watch out for. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.
