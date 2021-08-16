Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (August)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our August Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses temporary procedures put in place by the Hawaii State Legislature to handle the expected barrage of evictions now that Governor Ige’s eviction moratorium has expired, including proper notice requirements, mandatory mediation between landlords and their tenants, what happens if a mediation agreement cannot be reached, court proceedings for eviction and rent collection, and how the new federal CDC eviction moratorium affects these procedures. On the topic of immigration, different ways for immigrants to become Lawful Permanent Residents of the United States, including family and employer sponsorship, refugee and asylum seekers, and the Department of State Diversity Visa Lottery, what a Green Card allows you to do, why marrying a U.S. citizen does not entitle an undocumented immigrant to stay in the U.S., why the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is the only legal protection from deportation for undocumented youth, and the fate of the DREAM Act which would give Dreamers a pathway towards citizenship.

What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/