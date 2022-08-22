Honolulu (KHON2) – Coarlie Chun Matayoshi talks Freedom of Speech and Religion in “What’s The Law” podcast.

According to Chun Matayoshi, those who speak out against the government in China and Libya can go to jail.

“Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy in America. However, there are some limits, especially when it’s false information,” says Coarlie Chun Matayoshi, Host and Producer of Whats The Law Podcast.

In addition to Freedom of Speech, Chun Matayoshi feels hate speech, the first amendment defends the freedom of assembly and hate speech unless the speech is directed at inciting and or producing imminent lawless action.

Chun Matayoshi says, “This is exactly what the congress and department of Justice are trying to ascertain about Donald Trump right now. The United States Supreme Court ruled that negative attack ads paid for by political action committees are protected by the first amendment, even if they are misleading.”

The first amendment also requires the separation between church and state.

“The founders of our constitution wanted government to be neutral and not promote or interfere with peoples right to practice any religion they choose. The current United States Supreme Court has been narrowing the gap between church and state and recently allowed tax payer money in Maine, to be used t to support private religious school tuition.”

