Living808 Plays Pickleball With Imua Pickleball Hui

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pickleball is picking up steam in Hawaii with a league and Pro-Am event which shines a light on the popular sport on January 20th.

There will be a ProAm Media Day on Monday Jan 20th at DH Tennis Courts from 10 – 12, where the public is invited to come learn about the game and watch some newbies and more experienced players play

Margie Katras, President of Imua Pickleball Hui and Pickleball enthusiast Owen Tamamoto showed off the sport with our Living808 family in the KHON2 hallway.

Pickleball is a wonderful cross between tennis and ping pong played with a paddle and a whiffle ball

The major growth the past 5 years has been with the baby boomers population, but it is quickly catching on with the younger generation as it can be quick, hard hitting and mentally stimulating.

Katras says Pickleball in the islands is growing so quickly not just because of the great momentum and exercises it provides, but it is a very social game and for most that element of the game is equally as rewarding and fulfilling.

With the amazing growth in the sport, the islands are hard pressed to have enough courts to meet the increasing demand of the sport. Rough estimates are there are over 2000 individuals who are playing regularly in the islands.

Also ahead, July 9 – 12 2020, Hawaii will be hosting the first ever Hawaii Pan Pacific Pickleball Cup Tournament expecting to host over 400 players from the state, mainland and Pan Pacific countries.

In the short 5 years this sport has taken off in the islands a good number of Hawaii residents have competed in mainland tournaments and national completions and medaled and brought home titles for The 50th state.

Website: http://Hawaiipboahu.com