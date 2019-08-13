Living808 is featuring local items for Made in Hawaii Week including an unique paper floral business called Boho Blooms.

Boho Blooms makes realistic paper flowers and arrangements out of a high quality either Italian or German crepe paper by hand.

The arrangements can be used for home decor, gifts for special occasions, and wedding bouquets.

Elisha Hunter started the business about a year and a half ago, saying “I wanted to do something unique. I had seen paper florals through social media a couple years ago and thought they were beautiful. Finally, in December 2017 I decided I would attempt to make my first paper flower and it started from there.”

Paper flowers offer a different option for people because they last a long time and they have a beautiful organic look to them.

It allows you to enjoy flowers that would otherwise only last for a few days.

On average, it can take about an hour per flower depending on the type of flower.

Look for Boho Blooms at the Made in Hawaii Festival, a 3-day showcase of “Made in Hawaii” products, including food, art, fashions, plants, crafts, produce and more.

There will be cooking demonstrations and entertainment during the event.

Friday – Sunday, August 16-18, 2019

Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Websites:

www.bohobloomshawaii.com

www.madeinhawaiifestival.com