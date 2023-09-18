In an upcoming episode of the “What’s the Law” podcast, Coralie Chun Matayoshi delves into the significant impact of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on issues like abortion, gun rights, free speech, and religion, as well as emerging censorship trends. She joined Living808 to share a bit about it.

A central focus of the podcast is a recent Supreme Court case featuring a mail carrier who refused Sunday work due to religious convictions, a consequence of increased Sunday deliveries driven by Amazon. This case has reshaped the landscape of religious accommodations in the workplace. Previously, employers could reject religious requests causing minor business disruptions, but the Court’s ruling now obliges them to grant such requests unless demonstrating substantial hardship. The implications extend to cases like former UH football coach Rolovich, fired for refusing the Covid vaccine on religious grounds, currently under appeal at the University of Washington.

Matayoshi also tackles the alarming trend of censorship, with the LGBTQ community at the forefront. Across 37 states, over 1,600 books have been banned from schools and libraries, marking a two-decade high in censorship demands. Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law severely restricts discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. Some states are systematically erasing Black history from curricula, while Florida prohibits teaching anything that may evoke racial shame, including the history of the KKK. Florida’s Governor’s attempt to put a positive spin on slavery’s history has ignited controversy.

The “What’s the Law” podcast offers valuable insights into these pressing legal issues, shedding light on the evolving legal landscape in the United States. This episode promises to be an enlightening exploration of recent Supreme Court decisions and contemporary challenges confronting the nation.

You can find the podcasts online at KHON2/whats-the-law.