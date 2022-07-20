Honolulu (KHON2) – In our July Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses two recent bombshell decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now abortion rights will depend on where you live: Hawaii law allows abortion but 26 other states are moving to ban and even criminalize it, and other rights like voting, contraception, and interracial/gay marriage could be in jeopardy. On gun rights, the Supreme Court is expanding the right to carry firearms in public, both open and concealed, even amid the recent spate of mass shootings. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.